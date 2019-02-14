Fr. Ronald E. Dodd

LACON - Fr. Ronald E. Dodd, age 74, of Lacon, IL, passed away at 2:14 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.

Fr. Ronald was born on January 21, 1945 in Springfield, IL, a son of Warren and Florence (Mueller) Dodd. He married Jean Armstrong Ihnken on November 1, 1968 in Bloomington, IL. She preceded him in death on August 21, 1998 in Peoria.

Fr. Ronald proudly served in the U.S. Army as Military Police in the Vietnam War, receiving the Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal while serving. He worked at Caterpillar in Logistics for 35 years, retiring in 2001. He was a former treasurer for St. Bernard Men's Club and a member of the Knights of Columbus Spalding Council 3rd Degree #427.

Fr. Ronald went on to receive his Master's Degree in Theology and was ordained a Priest on May 28, 2005. He served as Parochial Vicar at St. Columba, Ottawa, and St. Mary's Mission, Grand Ridge, 2005; Parochial Vicar at Immaculate Conception, Streator, St. Stephen, Streator, St. Casimir, Streator and St. Anthony of Padua, Streator 2009; Administrator at St. Paul, Odell and Sacred Heart, Campus (2011); Pastor of St. Paul, Odell and Sacred Heart Campus 2012; Pastor of St. Mary's, Metamora and St. Elizabeth's Mission, Washburn (2013). He achieved senior status in 2015.

Fr. Ronald is survived by 4 children: Gayle (Al) Williamson, Stephen (Carolyn) Ihnken, Richard (Nancy) Ihnken, Mark (Ingrid) Ihnken; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Frances Ann (Thomas) Frederick and Carol Maroon; one brother John Dodd of Las Vegas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019, with recitation of the Rosary at 6:45 p.m. at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Church, with a one hour visitation prior. The Most Reverend Bishop Daniel R. Jenky, C.S.C. will officiate. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum.

Memorials in Father's name may be made to The , woundedwarriorproject.org.

