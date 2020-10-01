Ronald E. "Ron" Roberts
METAMORA - Ronald Eugene "Ron" Roberts, 87, of Metamora, Illinois passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020.
Ron was born November 15, 1932 in Jacksonville, Illinois to Charles and Anna Mae (Hulett) Roberts. He married Betty Petri on January 29, 1983 in Peoria, IL. She survives as well as one son, Steve Roberts of Eastvale, California, and two stepsons, Paul (Tammy) Petri of Bedford, Indiana and Dan (Martha) Petri of Davenport, Iowa. Also surviving are one brother, Russell of Bettendorf, Iowa and one sister, Bobbie Benshoof of San Diego, CA. Other survivors include two grandchildren, Bryce and Haddie Roberts, four step-grandchildren, Emma and Sam Petri and Mallory and Cedar Petri, two nieces, Cathy Dorsett and Cindy Egan, and one nephew, Matt Roberts.
Ron was a beloved teacher and coach at Hines Grade School in Peoria for 10 years, and Head Counselor at Peoria Manual High School for 25 years, retiring in 1992.
He was a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity. Ron was a graduate of Bradley University where he received his B.A. in 1954 and his M.A. in 1959.
Ron served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. Ron was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Metamora, Peoria Retired Teachers Association, and Snyder Village President Council. He was also a member of the Peoria Southwest Kiwanis Club, an AARP volunteer, and served on the Peoria Manual Alumni Committee, the March of Dimes Board, and the Iowa – Illinois District Key Club Committee. Ron was also an Illinois High School Association official for over 32 years.
Ron loved his family and enjoyed teaching. He also enjoyed fishing, bowling, and challenging Steve at cribbage. His enormous impact on students, families, and colleagues will be remembered and honored for generations.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Kiwanis Club of Metamora, Attention Jessica Leach, 1508 Redbird Ridge, Metamora, IL 61548 or Greater Peoria Honor Flight, P.O. Box 5072, Peoria, IL 61604. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com
.
"I Love You All As I Did Life"