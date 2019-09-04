|
Ronald F. Orwig
TOULON - Ronald F. Orwig, 80, of Toulon passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 6:36 p.m, while accompanied by his loving wife.
Ronald was born on Nov. 21, 1938, in Kewanee, IL, the son of Haydn and Anna (Gaddie) Orwig. Ron married June G. Webster on September 4, 1970, at the Bridal Cave, near Camdenton, Missouri, in Lake of the Ozarks. Together they celebrated 49 years of marriage.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife; son, Michael (Karen) Williams of Peoria; two grandchildren, Sean and Melissa Williams of Peoria; and one great-granddaughter, Alivia Williams of Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Ron was a graduate of Toulon High School and was a trained front-line medical core veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces. After his discharge from the armed forces, Ron drag raced a 1938 Fiat in the altered coupe and sedan class for 10 years, consistently finishing as a top 10 Midwest performer. In addition to drag racing, Ron loved to work on and restore cars. Ron built a 1931 Alfa Romeo P1 Ferrari reproduction and was in the process of restoring a 1953 Jaguar sedan. Ron farmed his entire life in Toulon, IL, until he retired at the age of 65. He also served 25 years on the Stark County Farm Service Agency board. Ron was an avid deer hunter, harvesting several 10-point bucks. Ron and his wife, June, loved to dance. They competed competitively in country dancing for 7 years, receiving many honors in Division 1 Senior Dancing throughout the United States. He will be missed.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami FL, 33131.
Private condolences may be sent to his wife, June Orwig, at 1920 Willow Knolls Drive, Apt 219, Peoria, IL 61614.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019