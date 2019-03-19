|
Ronald Forrest Locker
PEORIA - Mr. Ronald Forrest Locker, 81, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 8:16 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
Ronald was born on September 19, 1937, in Washington, DC, to Edward and Sadie (Tillett) Locker. He married Johnnie Murphy in Washington, DC, and had 53 years of holy matrimony. Ronald was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was Dealer Operations Support Manager at Caterpillar, retiring in 2000 after 32 years of service. Ronald attended Bowie State and Syracuse University. He graduated from George Washington University in 1968 and later received his Masters of Business Administration Degree (MBA) from the University of Chicago. Ronald volunteered at Planned Parenthood and the Crittenton Center and was a past Board president at Agency on Aging.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Johnnie Locker of Peoria; two sons, Jonathan Locker of San Diego, CA, and Alexander (Monica) Locker of Country Club Hills, IL; one daughter, Veronica Locker of Indianapolis, IN; one brother, Kurtiss Locker of Washington, DC; one sister, Paula Hart of Washington, DC; cousins, with whom he was raised, Sheila Dukes, Richard Gross, Rev. Steven Tillett and Florence Alcorn; two grandchildren, Nathaniel Locker and Adrianna Locker; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandmother who raised him, Hattie Tillett; his step-mother, Muriel Locker; his aunt, Jennie Gross; his uncle, Malcolm Tillett; and other relatives and friends.
Ronald attended Bethel United Methodist Church, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Tyson Parks III will officiate. Ronald will be laid to rest at Swan Lake Memory Gardens, where U.S. Air Force military honors will be rendered.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church or the local Chapter of the .
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019