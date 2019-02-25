|
Ronald "Ron" G. Roegge
EAST PEORIA - Ronald "Ron" G. Roegge, 80, of East Peoria passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
He was born on June 30, 1938, in Beardstown, IL, to Paul and Anna (Hering) Roegge.
Ron was a pharmacist for OSF St. Francis Medical Center for 30 years.
Survivors include his children, Sherill (William) Zierke of Carmel, IN, and Steven (Kim) Roegge of Dunlap; grandchildren, Nicole (Michael) Gerst of Copley, OH, Courtney (George) Georggin of Poway, CA, Jason (Lauren) Zierke of Zionsville, IN, and Kylie Roegge of Dunlap; and 8 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, June (Hill) Roegge, who passed away in September of 1994; and brother, Lee Roegge.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday at the funeral home. Pastor Jack Thompson will officiate. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Illinois Cancer Care.
To view Ron's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019