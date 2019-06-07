|
Ronald Garlish
PEKIN ~ Ronald A. Garlish, 80, of Pekin, passed away at 11:24 a.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Reflections Memory Care in Pekin.
Born Oct. 29, 1938 in Pekin to John and Esther (Tammeus) Garlish, he married Susan A. Hobe on Aug. 16, 1958 in Pekin. She died July 24, 2014 in Peoria. He also was preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are two sons, Terry Garlish of Pekin and Robert "Rob" (Shirley) Garlish of Delavan; four grandchildren, Josh (Jessica) McClatchey of Phoenix, Ariz., Dustin (Jennifer Rotherham) Dringenberg of Pekin, Andrea (Matthew) Saunders of Cincinnati, Ohio and LeeAnn Garlish of Normal; six great-grandchildren and one sister, Carolyn (Jay) Hoffman of Tremont. He also leaves his loving companion, Elaine Stuber, with whom he made his home.
Ron retired in 2000 from Ray Dennison Chevrolet in Pekin, where he was a salesman for 18 years. He and his wife formerly co-owned and operated Garlish Discount Auto Parts in North Pekin and Illini Auto Parts in Glasford. He also previously owned and operated the Glasford Service Center for 18 years. In earlier years, he had worked at WABCO.
Ron enjoyed camping and was a member of the Celestial City Campers. He also enjoyed fishing and golfing and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin. Ron was a proud member of the PCHS Class of 1956; Glasford Optimist Club, Past president of the Lake Heaton Lake Association; member of Lancaster Lodge 106, Ancient Free & Accepted Masons of Glasford; Scottish Rite Bodies, Valley of Peoria; Mohammed Temple, Shrine and the Pekin Lions Club.
His memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin. The Rev. Dr. Joel P. Catlin will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Private inurnment will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church for the Sharing God's Grace Building Fund, 601 North 4th Street, Pekin, Ill. 61554.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 7 to June 9, 2019