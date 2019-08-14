|
|
Ronald Gerrietts
GREEN VALLEY - Ronald E. Gerrietts, 74, of Urbana, formerly of Green Valley, passed away Aug. 11, 2019 in his home.
Ron was born June 11, 1945 to Mary and Raymond "Pete" Gerrietts in Pekin, Illinois. They preceded in him in death. Also preceding him in death were his brother, Larry Gerrietts; three brothers-in-law, Duane Curry, Jerry Canada, and Thomas Hill, and sister-in-law Barbara Gerrietts.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Ana (Ria) Merriman; children Stephanie (Brian) Lutton of Cape Coral, Florida and Darren (Miriam) Gerrietts of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Jessica Lutton of Boynton Beach, Florida, Will and Charlie Gerrietts of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin; brothers, Dale Gerrietts of Springfield, Illinois and George (Vivian) Gerrietts of Green Valley, Illinois; sisters, Susan (Joe Birky) Hill of Pekin, Darlene Curry and Mary Ann Canada, both of Green Valley.
Also surviving are sisters-in-law Sharon Gerrietts of Pekin and Anita (Rob Zettl) Merriman of Chicago; brothers-in-law, Gillbert (Bernadette) of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Ronald (Carol) of Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, Michael (Deb) of Mendota, Bob Merriman of Mendota; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ron graduated from Green Valley High School in 1963. He received his bachelor's degree in education from Illinois State University and a master's degree in education from the University of Illinois. He began his early teaching career at Lincoln Way High School in New Lenox, Illinois as a math teacher before moving to Urbana in 1967. There he spent the remainder of his career as a math teacher, cross country and track coach, and administrator. He retired as the principal of Urbana High School in 2000. Having survived as an educator in Urbana for 32 years, Ron made an impact in the lives of countless students and teachers through the years.
Ron was an active member of the community. He was a member of the Illinois Principal's Association, the National Association of Secondary School Principals, president of the Urbana Education Association, and served as a Director with the Illinois Education Association. After his retirement, Ron volunteered his time in programs for students with disabilities, and with the CU 1 to 1 mentoring program. He served as president and secretary of the Timber Hills Homeowners Association, and was appointed to serve on the Civil Service Commission of Urbana.
Ron and Ria loved to travel together. Some of his most memorable accomplishments include visiting all 50 U.S. states, ports of call around the world, and walking the entire St. Andrew's Golf Course at the 2015 British Open.
His pastimes included completing puzzles of any kind, gardening, reading, golfing, and participating in adult softball leagues. He was a fan (and a critic) of the U of I sports teams, the Chicago Bears, and the St. Louis Cardinals. However, he got his greatest joys by watching his grandchildren play sports, and throwing a great party. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Cremation rites were accorded by Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy. Visitation will be held at the United Methodist Church in Green Valley on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 11, followed by private family services at the Green Valley Cemetery. Public services in the C-U area will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ron Gerrietts Memorial Fund, the Urbana School District, 205 N. Race St., Urbana, IL 61801.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019