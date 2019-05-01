Home

Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
304 North Walnut Avenue
Princeville, IL 61559
(309) 385-4414
Ronald "Ray" Gilbert

Ronald "Ray" Gilbert Obituary
Ronald "Ray" Gilbert
PRINCEVILLE - Ronald "Ray" Gilbert, 81, of Princeville passed away at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. Mike Martin will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Evergreen Memory Gardens in Kewanee, with military honors.
For full obituary and to leave condolences for Ray's family, please visit www.haskellfuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 1 to May 3, 2019
