Ronald IsonhartPEORIA - Ronald William "Ron" Isonhart of Peoria passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the age of 63.Born in Peoria on March 28, 1957, to the late Ernest Isonhart, and Alberta Blevins Isonhart, Ron was employed as a Laborer with Local 165. A lover of all things outdoors, he was a member of Radnor Rod and Gun Club.Ron was preceded in death by his father; sister, Jean Cotelleso; and nephew, Robert Cotelleso.He is survived by his mother, Alberta Shempf; siblings, Beverly Ochs, Jackie (Rick) Scott and Ricky (Candace) Isonhart; several nieces and nephews; and ex-wife, Patricia Isonhart.Cremation has been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.