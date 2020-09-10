1/1
Ronald J. Groeper
BRIMFIELD – Ronald J. Groeper, 56, of Brimfield passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria. He was born May 10, 1964 in Peoria, to Jack and Roberta (Schoenbein) Groeper. He married Donella Forney on September 3, 1983. She passed away on September 20, 2011. He recently married Tien Nguyen on August 6, 2019 in Peoria; she survives.
Also surviving are one son, Caleb Groeper of Brimfield; two step-daughters, Ethan and Jessica Nguyen of Brimfield; and one step-son, Harrison Nguyen of Brimfield; one sister, Robin (Robert) Forney of Brimfield; and two brothers, Roy Groeper of Brimfield and Russell (Teresa) Groeper of Laura. He is also preceded in death by both of his parents; and an infant sister, Rhonda Groeper.
Ron worked at Caterpillar for over 20 years and previously was employed at Alcoa. He loved hunting and farming, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal's Fan. He currently attended Northwoods Community Church.
A visitation for Ron will be on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. His funeral will be private for family only on Monday, September 14, 2020. Burial will be in Brimfield Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Illinois CancerCare or JDRF (for juvenile diabetes). To leave online condolences, please visit Ron's tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
