Ronald K. Henderson
ALPHA - Ronald K. Henderson, 72, of Alpha, IL, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Cremation has been accorded. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Alpha, IL. Private burial will be at a later date.
Memorials may be left to .
He was born on September 4, 1946, in Peoria, IL, to Harold "Hap" and Neva Gresham Henderson. Ron graduated from Hopedale High School in Hopedale, IL, and attended barber college in Peoria. He was united in marriage to Shirley A. Roby on February 23, 1974, in Hopedale, IL.
Ron was employed as a barber in Morton, IL. He was then employed at Pioneer Seed Corn Company in Morton until transferring to the Woodhull Pioneer plant in 1986. Ron retired in 2008.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley; one daughter, Cari (Jared) Shorter of Washington, IL; one son, Jeffrey (Rachel) Henderson of Woodhull, IL; two brothers, Gale (Lucy) Henderson of Salem, VA, and Richard (Debbie) Henderson of Grand Junction, CO; three nieces; three nephews; three great-nieces; and four great-nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019