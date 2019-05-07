|
Ronald K. Smith
EUREKA - Ronald K. Smith, 62, of Sycamore, IL, formerly of Eureka, IL, passed away at 3:22 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
He was born on February 5, 1957, in Peoria, IL, to Delmar and Lora (Thompson) Smith. Ron married Barbara Knapp on October 21, 1978, and together they had three children, Clinton, Kristy and Kari.
Ron graduated from Lowpoint-Washburn High School in 1975, and then from Illinois Central College. He proudly worked for the State of Illinois Department of Corrections and Department of Juvenile Justice from 1984 to 2013. Having served as an officer, lieutenant, captain and major, he ended his career as Deputy Director of Operations. He was an active member and board member of Illinois Corrections Memorial Association and a member of the American Corrections Association. He loved the beach, riding his Harley and spoiling his grandchildren.
He was best known by many as Ron, Dad and Papa. Those left to cherish his memories are his children and their spouses, Clinton and Melissa Smith of Eureka, Kristy and Matthew Holben of Palos Heights, IL, and Kari and Jason Pousley of Chicago, IL; his beloved grandchildren, Garrett, Elizabeth, Cole, Keith, Evelyn and Emily; his father, Delmar Smith of Metamora; his siblings, Beverly (Lyle) Krumweide of Metamora, Tracy Smith of Germantown Hills and Jeffrey (Rose) Smith of Spring Bay; and other loved ones, including Christine Colby-Rothwell.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lora Smith; sister, Carole Wernsman; granddaughter, Sophia Holben; and sister-in-law, Charlotte Smith.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel. A private family burial of ashes will be held in Linn-Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Washburn.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 7 to May 9, 2019