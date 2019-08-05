|
|
Ronald L. Busby
MORTON - Ronald L. Busby, 77, of Springfield, father of a Morton resident, died on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Peoria, Illinois.
Ron was born on May 1, 1942, the son of Elmer Leroy and Dorothy (Brady) Busby. He married Dr. Mary Ellen Doyle on June 12, 1982, in Orland Park and she survives.
Ron worked as an insurance loss control officer for Church Mutual Insurance Company and was an Air Force veteran, serving from 1960-1964. Ron enjoyed people and loved to swim at the Springfield Elks Pool and the beach.
He is survived by his wife, Dr. Mary Doyle Busby; two daughters, Lisa (Gary) Salzer of Morton, IL, and Jada (Michael) Banks of Combine, TX; step-daughter, Rebecca Dyer; nine grandchildren, Jared (Mindy) Salzer, Chad (Alaina) Banks, Bryan (Devin) Banks, Emily (Trace) Duncan, Olivia (Gary) Wettstein and Tommy, Kaelee, Ellie and Danny Dyer; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Donna (James) Correll of Boring, OR, and Kathy (Art) Guerrero of San Diego, CA.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the celebration of life at 3 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Rochester, with the Reverend Brad Farris officiating. Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery, where the Inter-Veterans Burial Detail will conduct honors.
Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Rochester, IL 62563, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019