Ronald L. Dawson
DUNLAP - Ronald Lee Dawson, 78, of Dunlap passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
He was born on November 18, 1940, in Petersburg, IL, to William B. and Mary Ann (Seese) Dawson. He married Christa Ewers on July 8, 1960, in Michigan. She survives.
Also surviving are his two children, Jay Ronald (Barbara) Dawson of Peoria and Ann Christine (Brett) Harrmann of East Peoria; four grandchildren, Matthew Dawson of Naperville, Taylor Dawson of East Peoria and Anastasia and Alester Dawson, both of Peoria; and one sister, Karen Bohm of Kansas City.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Dennis Dawson.
Ronald graduated from Bradley University and worked as a salesman for Bell and Howell, Phillipsburg Division, until retiring in 1997. He attended Northwoods Community Church and enjoyed golfing, fishing, watching sports and working in his yard.
A visitation will be Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. A funeral service will be at 10:30 am Thursday, June 20, 2019, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or T.A.P.S.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 17 to June 19, 2019