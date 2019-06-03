Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Ronald L. Helgeson Sr.

Ronald L. Helgeson Sr. Obituary
Ronald L. Helgeson Sr.
PEORIA - Ronald L. Helgeson Sr., 78, of Peoria passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Heddington Oaks.
He was born on March 3, 1941, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Lewis Melvin and June Gwendolyn (Benbo) Helgeson. He married Helen Katherine Harris on Oct. 6, 1961. She passed away on March 1, 2012.
Survivors include his son, Ronald Helgeson Jr. of Peoria; daughter, Elizabeth (John) Carver of Aurora, IL; grandchildren, Tony (Megan) Fritz, Michelle Carver, Misty Helgeson, Max Helgeson, Vincent Helgeson, Louie Helgeson and Katie Helgeson; great-grandchildren, Faith, Xander, Olivia, Isabella and Dominic; brother, Larry (Linda) Helgeson; and sister, Janet (Dan) Stephens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louie Helgeson and June (Jim) Revi; wife, Helen; granddaughter, Katherine "K.C." Carver; one brother, Jerry Helgeson; and one sister, Judy Wadleigh.
Ron worked at Keystone Steel and Wire. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.
Ron loved to fish and play cards and was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan.
Per his wishes, cremation will be accorded. Private family services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the and .
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 3 to June 5, 2019
