Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Castillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald M. "Ron" Castillo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald M. "Ron" Castillo Obituary
Ronald "Ron" M. Castillo
PEORIA - Ronald "Ron" M. Castillo, 86, of Peoria died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
He was born on November 14, 1932, in Chicago, IL. In 1951, before the advent of the heart-lung machine and before open heart surgery became a commonplace event, a surgeon at a university research hospital in Chicago placed a hand inside Ron's beating heart to repair a congenital heart defect. That day helped ensure a long and fulfilling life for a boy who was sickly and literally blue. And perhaps all of us with heart disease are today benefiting from his involvement in this risky open heart surgery research at the young age of 19.
Six weeks later, "The Man of Steel" started working in sales at Ryerson Steel in Chicago. He worked in the steel industry his entire career, retiring from O'Brien Steel in Peoria.
And just two months after his surgery, he became a dad for the first time. He was the proud father of four daughters and nothing pleased him more than being surrounded by his girls. He and Dee backed all their girls' endeavors, attending piano recitals, baton competitions, swim meets, band concerts and plays, coaching softball teams, and then carrying on that enthusiastic involvement with their grandchildren's activities.
Ron was a rabid Chicago sports fan and was so thrilled to witness the 2016 World Series win of his beloved Chicago Cubs. Next time you see a "W" flag waving, know that Ron would be happy.
Surviving are his wife, Ginger; daughters, Renee Cabbage and Nancy Castillo (Lois Geshiwlm); son-in-law, Brian Dobias; granddaughters, Emily Cabbage (Nick Rohle) and Erin Dobias (Nick Edmonds); grandsons, Matt Dobias and Noah and Joe Kane; and 4 great-grandchildren. Also
surviving are step-children, Barb Van Wyck and Steve Kelleher.
He suffered greatly the loss of his wife of 44 years, Dee; his eldest daughter, Deb Dobias, age 63; his youngest daughter, Lisa Kane, age 42; and his son-in-law, Guy Cabbage, at 42.
At Ron and Ginger's request, there will be no visitation. If you wish to honor Ron with a donation, please consider OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now