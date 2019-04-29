|
Ronald "Ron" M. Castillo
PEORIA - Ronald "Ron" M. Castillo, 86, of Peoria died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
He was born on November 14, 1932, in Chicago, IL. In 1951, before the advent of the heart-lung machine and before open heart surgery became a commonplace event, a surgeon at a university research hospital in Chicago placed a hand inside Ron's beating heart to repair a congenital heart defect. That day helped ensure a long and fulfilling life for a boy who was sickly and literally blue. And perhaps all of us with heart disease are today benefiting from his involvement in this risky open heart surgery research at the young age of 19.
Six weeks later, "The Man of Steel" started working in sales at Ryerson Steel in Chicago. He worked in the steel industry his entire career, retiring from O'Brien Steel in Peoria.
And just two months after his surgery, he became a dad for the first time. He was the proud father of four daughters and nothing pleased him more than being surrounded by his girls. He and Dee backed all their girls' endeavors, attending piano recitals, baton competitions, swim meets, band concerts and plays, coaching softball teams, and then carrying on that enthusiastic involvement with their grandchildren's activities.
Ron was a rabid Chicago sports fan and was so thrilled to witness the 2016 World Series win of his beloved Chicago Cubs. Next time you see a "W" flag waving, know that Ron would be happy.
Surviving are his wife, Ginger; daughters, Renee Cabbage and Nancy Castillo (Lois Geshiwlm); son-in-law, Brian Dobias; granddaughters, Emily Cabbage (Nick Rohle) and Erin Dobias (Nick Edmonds); grandsons, Matt Dobias and Noah and Joe Kane; and 4 great-grandchildren. Also
surviving are step-children, Barb Van Wyck and Steve Kelleher.
He suffered greatly the loss of his wife of 44 years, Dee; his eldest daughter, Deb Dobias, age 63; his youngest daughter, Lisa Kane, age 42; and his son-in-law, Guy Cabbage, at 42.
At Ron and Ginger's request, there will be no visitation. If you wish to honor Ron with a donation, please consider OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019