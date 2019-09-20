|
Ronald Mehrkens
HENRY - Ronald Eugene Mehrkens, 84, of Henry passed from this life on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 12:12 a.m. at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, with his family and wife of 59 years by his side.
Memorial services will be held Monday, September 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lacon. Pastor Linda Strater will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Inurnment will take place at Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Lacon or the .
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Henry is in charge of arrangements.
Ron was born on December 25, 1934, at the home of his parents in rural Chenoa, IL, to Henry and Alverta (Schoop) Mehrkens. He married Barbara Taylor on May 21, 1960, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chenoa. She survives in Henry.
Also surviving are his children, Tami (Bill) Dobbels of Kewanee, Dawn (Gordy) Aldridge of Downs, and Todd (Becky) Mehrkens of Clinton; daughter-in-law, Brenda Mehrkens of Mapleton; eight grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; and one sister, Joyce Lorrance of Pontiac.
His parents and one son, Mike, preceded him in death.
He had served his county in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959, serving in Berlin in connection with the occupation of Berlin.
Ron was a Volunteer Fireman with the Saratoga TWP Fire Department and a former member of the Jaycees. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Lacon. He was proud to be a member of the Berlin U.S. Military Veteran's Association.
Ron began his working career with the Marshall-Putnam FS in 1972 as the Petroleum Division Manager, later becoming Grandview Service Company. He ended his career as manager of the San Jose FS.
Ron and Barb loved to travel, winter in Florida and spend time with his family and work in his yard and gardens.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019