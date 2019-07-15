Home

Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at the church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Prospect United Methodist Church
Dunlap, IL
Ronald O. Leitner

Ronald O. Leitner Obituary
Ronald O. Leitner
EDELSTEIN - Ronald Owen Leitner, 58, of Edelstein passed away at 10:23 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his residence.
His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Prospect United Methodist Church in Dunlap, where he was a member. Pastor Steve Pichaske and Fr. John Verrier will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at the church. Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery in Dunlap.
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements.
For full obituary and to leave condolences for Ronald's family, please visit www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 15 to July 17, 2019
