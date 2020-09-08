1/1
Ronald Potter
MORTON - Ronald E. Potter, 65, of Morton passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at his home.
He was born on December 25, 1954, in Peoria, Ill., to Raymond and Mary (Stear) Potter. He married Kari Krigbaum in Peoria, Ill., on August 19, 1983.
Surviving are his wife, Kari Potter of Morton; daughter, Dana (Trey) Blaylock of Leland, N.C.; grandson, Beck; siblings, Raymond (Clara) Potter of Pensacola, Fla., Donna (Dale) Uppole of Pekin, Charlene (Roger) Turner of East Peoria, Mary Ann (Jim) Runyon of East Peoria, Linda (Emmett) Henderson of The Villages, Fla., Rosalee (Wilbert) Marchand of Metamora, Karen (James) Moss of Morton, Marshall Potter of East Peoria, Cheryl (Chris) Ragusa of East Peoria, Valerie (Bill) Tate of East Peoria, Teresa (Kenny) Pilgrim of East Peoria, Laurie (Mike) Robinson of Morton and Kimberly (Jeff) Drum of Creve Coeur.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Nancy Vermillon and Nina Walker; and one brother, Chester Potter.
Ron was a carpenter and was always employed in the woodworking business, retiring in 2017 from Redbud Ridge Custom Shop. He was a member of the SAL at American Legion Post 318 in Morton, where he volunteered throughout the years and made many great friends.
Ron came from a very musical family and started playing guitar and singing at a young age. His passion for music was an inspiration to so many people. He played with many bands and musicians in the area.
Ron had a huge love for his family and was loved dearly by all who knew him.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to American Legion Post 318 in Morton.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To view the online video tribute or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
