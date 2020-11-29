1/1
Ronald Roberts
1946 - 2020
PEORIA - Ronald Dean Roberts, age 74, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 4:52 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, after a long battle with cancer.
Ron was born on May 7, 1946, in Anna, IL, to Ora and Mabel Lucille (Ellis) Roberts. He married the love of his life, Lillie Dora Gibson. They were married for 48 years. She survives.
Ron is further survived by his four children, Bill (Julie) Saathoff, Tina (Bob David) Gluck, Ty (Jen) Roberts and Angela Smallwood. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren (and one on the way) and many nieces and nephews. Ron is further survived by two brothers, Richard (Brenda) Roberts and Ora "Junior" (Hilda) Roberts.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister-in-law, Hilda Roberts; and two grandchildren.
Ron served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. When he returned home, he worked for Caterpillar as a Pipe Fitter. Ron enjoyed travel, camping and fishing and spending quality time with his family. He loved a great evening on the lake when the bass were biting! He was very loved and will be greatly missed.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to Covid-19, there will be no services at this time. The family will have a celebration of life in the Spring of 2021.
To share a memory or to leave a condolence for his family, please visit www.peoriafuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
