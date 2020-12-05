Ronald Taylor
EAST PEORIA - Ronald J."Roonie" Taylor, 73, of East Peoria, Illinois passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on October 4, 1947, in Peoria, Illinois, to James and Elsie (Kermode) Taylor. He married Peggy E. Behrens on May 5, 1967, in Creve Coeur, Illinois. She survives, along with two children, Mindy (John) Brooks of Pekin, Illinois, and Jason Taylor of Des Plaines, Illinois; two granddaughters, Taylor and Zoe Brooks; and his father, James Taylor of Bartonville, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his mother and one brother, Roger Taylor.
Ronald worked for the TP&W Railroad, and then at the Thompson Food Basket. He later worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. He loved going to local car shows and enjoying his Corvette and Camaro.
He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an avid reader of U.S. Military History and collector of books.
He loved his wife and family dearly, especially his two granddaughters. Ronald was the most selfless person and best father that there ever was. He only cared about giving, versus receiving, and always making sure his kids and family were taken care of.
He attended the Bethel Memorial United Church of Christ in Creve Coeur, Illinois.
Private entombment was at the Swan Lake Mausoleum in Peoria. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date, due to the Covid restrictions.
Memorials may be made to the PKD Foundation
, in honor of his wife and children.
