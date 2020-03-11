Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
First Mennonite Church of Morton
250 S. Baltimore Ave.
Morton, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
First Mennonite Church of Morton
250 S. Baltimore Ave.
Morton, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald W. Bell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald W. Bell Obituary
Ronald W. Bell
WASHINGTON - Ronald W. Bell, age 83, of Washington, IL, entered into Heaven at 6:05 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Ron was born on September 19, 1936, in Peoria, IL, son of the late Ralph E. Bell and Nancy (Kaps) Bell. He married Sharon K. Anderson on June 10, 1962, at Mennonite Gospel Mission Church in Peoria, IL, and they were for married for 58 years.
Ron is survived by three children, Timothy Bell of Shelbyville, IL, Robin (Paul) Kleemann of Highland, IL, and Kenneth (Donna) Bell of Washburn, IL; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, two sisters and two grandsons.
In 1956, Ron graduated from Manual High School in Peoria, IL, while working at Henry Goetz & Son dairy farm for several years. Prior to graduating, Ron enlisted in 1955 and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves as a Lance Corporal until he was honorably discharged in 1963. He completed a machinist tool and die apprenticeship, graduating as a draftsman and toolmaker at Hart Carter Co. in 1962. As a tool and die maker, beginning in 1956, he worked for Monarch Engineering & Mfg. Co. and was promoted to foreman and shop manager until the sale of the company in 1992. He completed his career as a plant manager at Boley Tool & Machine Works, Inc., in East Peoria, IL, where he retired in 2002.
His faith was of utmost importance to him and he was a longtime member of First Mennonite Church of Morton.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at First Mennonite Church of Morton, 250 S. Baltimore Ave., Morton, IL. A funeral service for Ron will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, also at the church. Interment will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton, IL, with Pastor Aaron Yoder officiating.
Ron's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where friends and family may send condolences.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -