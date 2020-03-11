|
|
Ronald W. Bell
WASHINGTON - Ronald W. Bell, age 83, of Washington, IL, entered into Heaven at 6:05 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Ron was born on September 19, 1936, in Peoria, IL, son of the late Ralph E. Bell and Nancy (Kaps) Bell. He married Sharon K. Anderson on June 10, 1962, at Mennonite Gospel Mission Church in Peoria, IL, and they were for married for 58 years.
Ron is survived by three children, Timothy Bell of Shelbyville, IL, Robin (Paul) Kleemann of Highland, IL, and Kenneth (Donna) Bell of Washburn, IL; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, two sisters and two grandsons.
In 1956, Ron graduated from Manual High School in Peoria, IL, while working at Henry Goetz & Son dairy farm for several years. Prior to graduating, Ron enlisted in 1955 and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves as a Lance Corporal until he was honorably discharged in 1963. He completed a machinist tool and die apprenticeship, graduating as a draftsman and toolmaker at Hart Carter Co. in 1962. As a tool and die maker, beginning in 1956, he worked for Monarch Engineering & Mfg. Co. and was promoted to foreman and shop manager until the sale of the company in 1992. He completed his career as a plant manager at Boley Tool & Machine Works, Inc., in East Peoria, IL, where he retired in 2002.
His faith was of utmost importance to him and he was a longtime member of First Mennonite Church of Morton.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at First Mennonite Church of Morton, 250 S. Baltimore Ave., Morton, IL. A funeral service for Ron will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, also at the church. Interment will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton, IL, with Pastor Aaron Yoder officiating.
Ron's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where friends and family may send condolences.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020