Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eagles Lodge
1704 S. East Lane
Peoria, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronnie Derrickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronnie Derrickson


1989 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronnie Derrickson Obituary
Ronnie Derrickson
PEORIA - Ronnie William Derrickson, 30, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, in Fort Madison, IA.
He was born on April 3, 1989, to Ronald J. Derrickson and Linnette Sue Wolf.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Linnette Sue Wolf; many aunts and uncles; and both grandparents.
He is survived by his daughter, Laura Derrickson of Washington IL; his father, Ronald J. Derrickson of Peoria, IL; brothers, Derek Derrickson and Colton Cotelleso of Peoria, IL; sister, Theresa Derrickson Gibbs of Casper, Wyoming; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He last worked as a forklift driver at Caterpillar in East Peoria. He was an avid Cubs and Bears fan and enjoyed fishing and music.
A remembrance gathering to celebrate Ronnie's all-too-short life will be held at the Eagles Lodge, 1704 S. East Lane, Peoria, on Saturday, September 7, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Memorials may be made in the form of random acts of kindness and by always remembering to tell your family and friends how much they mean to you.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.