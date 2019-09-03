|
Ronnie Derrickson
PEORIA - Ronnie William Derrickson, 30, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, in Fort Madison, IA.
He was born on April 3, 1989, to Ronald J. Derrickson and Linnette Sue Wolf.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Linnette Sue Wolf; many aunts and uncles; and both grandparents.
He is survived by his daughter, Laura Derrickson of Washington IL; his father, Ronald J. Derrickson of Peoria, IL; brothers, Derek Derrickson and Colton Cotelleso of Peoria, IL; sister, Theresa Derrickson Gibbs of Casper, Wyoming; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He last worked as a forklift driver at Caterpillar in East Peoria. He was an avid Cubs and Bears fan and enjoyed fishing and music.
A remembrance gathering to celebrate Ronnie's all-too-short life will be held at the Eagles Lodge, 1704 S. East Lane, Peoria, on Saturday, September 7, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Memorials may be made in the form of random acts of kindness and by always remembering to tell your family and friends how much they mean to you.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019