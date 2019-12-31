|
Ronnie J. Koonce
HAVANA - Ronnie Jim Koonce, 83, of Havana passed away at 10:05 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Havana Health Care Center in Havana.
Born November 26, 1936, in Kennett, MO, to R.C. and Ada Pearl (White) Koonce, he married Ila Scrape on July 30, 1959, in Oregon, IL.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; brothers, Lloyd, Ralph and Donal; sisters, Geraldine, Revenna and Laura; and one daughter, Priscilla Gaye Koonce.
Surviving are his wife, Ila; his children, Joseph Koonce, Celesta (Kevin) Davis, Leslie (Joseph) Draper, Holly (Chris) Pogioli, Ronnie (Alice) Koonce, Tiffani Koonce, Trevor (Mailee) Koonce, Miracle (Daniel) Meskimen and Branden (Nancy) Koonce; 19 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and one sister, Norma Steele of Marissa.
Ronnie served his country for over 21 years and was a Sergeant First Class in the U.S. Army Infantry. He played baseball for the U.S. Army from 1956-1964, hitting 297 home runs and batting .331.
He retired from Commonwealth Edison's Powerton Plant in 1991 as a maintenance Foreman.
Ronnie was a beloved and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a man of unwavering values who led his family through his own example.
He was a man of God. He avidly read the King James Version of the Holy Bible and taught his kids about God. He worshiped with the Church of Jesus Christ.
Ronnie will be remembered as a God-fearing, hardworking, physically, mentally and morally strong man who would do anything to help his family and others.
Among many things, Ronnie was a minister, a carpenter, a mechanic, a soldier, a fisherman and a craftsman. He admired God's handiwork. He enjoyed spending time with family, going for scenic drives and walks, furniture building and making crafts, such as bird houses and toys. Ronnie took great pride in what he worked hard for, most of all, his family.
A graveside service will be held with friends and family for Ronnie on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield at 12 noon.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes and Crematory in Pekin.
Memorials may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, 2100 Pfingsten Road, Glenview, IL 60026. Online memorials may be made at www.apdaparkinson.org.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020