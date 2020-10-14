1/1
Ronnie Lee
1944 - 2020
Ronnie Lee
PEORIA - Ronnie Lee, 76, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020.
He was born on February 15, 1944, in Peoria, IL, to Horace Lee and Mary Gaines.
In 1963, he became employed at Caterpillar, Inc. He joined the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict in 1964. Ronnie served 36 years at CAT, mostly as foreman and manager in Building LL. He retired on August 1, 1999. He joined the Illinois Air National Guard. He retired from the military on February 14, 2004, with 30 years of service. He was a Case Manager for Lincoln's Challenge Academy. He co-owned World On Wheels Segway Tours and Bike Rides. He was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He served as an election judge and was a member of CPASA and the Princeville Drug Enforcement Coalition. He also served as President of the Manual High School Alumni Association.
Ronnie married the late Lillie Boddie on December 7, 1966. They had one daughter, the late Kimberly (Lee) Williams. Ronnie met Lynnette Johnson and they married on December 28, 1984. He is survived by his wife of 36 years; his mother; stepmother, Nadine Lee; mother-in-law, Girline Johnson; son, Vida (Aretha) Johnson; 16 siblings; 8 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father; daughter; son, Vilancio Johnson; and 3 siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, with a visitation beginning at 8 a.m. Pastor Alphonso Lyons Jr. will officiate. Interment will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, the Manual Alumni Association, Lincoln's Challenge Academy in Rantoul, IL, or Carver Community Center.
View the full obituary at simonsmortuary.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
OCT
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
Memories & Condolences
October 7, 2020
Ronnie was a man of integrity, and had a great compassion for his wife, church and care of children who were may have taken the wrong road in life. He always considered his fellow man, more important than himself. He would do anything and everything to ensure his fellow man had clothes on their back, food in their stomachs and a warm place to sleep. He mentored many a young youth who were troubled. I hope his legacy lives on. Because this is one guy who will be missed.
Russell Kasper
Friend
