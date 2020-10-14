Ronnie was a man of integrity, and had a great compassion for his wife, church and care of children who were may have taken the wrong road in life. He always considered his fellow man, more important than himself. He would do anything and everything to ensure his fellow man had clothes on their back, food in their stomachs and a warm place to sleep. He mentored many a young youth who were troubled. I hope his legacy lives on. Because this is one guy who will be missed.

Russell Kasper

Friend