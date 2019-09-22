|
|
Rosalee E. Kearney
GRIDLEY - Rosalee E. Kearney, 87, of Gridley passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 9:10 a.m. at Serenity Villa Assisted Living in Fairbury, IL.
She was born on February 8, 1932, to Vance and Elizabeth (Miller) McFann of Milford, IL. She married Terry Kearney on April 16, 1955, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington, Illinois. They were happily married for 40 years. He preceded her in death on Dec. 9, 1995.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Lloyd McFann; and one sister, Patricia Mason.
She is survived by her 3 daughters, Margie (Denny) Stauter of Gridley, Linda (Steve) Schrader of Peoria and Kelly (Paul) Schuler of Lexington; eight grandchildren, Brad Bone of Belleville, IL, Brittany (Brady) Heady of Kirkwood, MO, Abbey (Brandon) Stapleton of Indianapolis, IN, Michael and Joesph Schrader of Nashville, TN, Kelsey Schuler of Naperville, IL, David (Lauren) Schuler of Chenoa, IL, and John Schuler of Bloomington, IL; along with one great-grandson, Vance David Schuler.
Rosie was known for her Irish wit and was immensely proud of her Irish heritage. She never met a stranger and her grandchildren were the love of her life.
Our family would like to thank the staff and volunteers of Fairview Haven, Serenity Villa and OSF Healthcare Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care for our mother and grandmother.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Paso, IL. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in El Paso.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview Haven/Serenity Villa and St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Online tributes and condolences may be made at ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019