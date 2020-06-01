Rosalie E. Shaw
CHILLICOTHE - Rosalie E. Shaw, age 76, of Chillicothe passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Hospital in Peoria.
Rosie was born on September 6, 1943, in Peoria to Leo Weaver and Elsie Mae (Brown). She married Robert L. Shaw on October 26, 1962, in Lacon. He survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Ernie Shaw of Elkhart and Steve Shaw of Morton; five grandchildren, Patrick Shaw of Milford, MI, Wes Shaw of Peoria and Katie Shaw, Delayni Shaw and Logan Shaw of Chillicothe; and six great-grandchildren.
Rosie was an in-home beautician for 30 years and recently worked part-time at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. She was a member of St Edwards Church in Chillicothe and she enjoyed making afghans and sitting on her backyard swing.
A public visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home. A private family service and burial of ashes at Chillicothe City Cemetery will be held following. Father Matthew Deptula will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Edwards Church or the Chillicothe Veterans Memorial. Online condolences may made though www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.