Rosalie H. Cremer Molloy
PEORIA — Rosalie H. Cremer Molloy, 85, formerly of Peoria, peacefully passed away and departed her family and friends on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Rosie was born August 12, 1934, in Peoria, IL, to Hugo and Caroline Hoerdemann. One of nine children, Rosie attended Bradley University and was a member of Chi Omega sorority. Rosie and her family have lived in Indianapolis since 1961. Active in various local charities, Rosie was particularly fond of her work with Crossroads Rehabilitation Center, St. Margaret's Guild and St. Mary's Star of the Sea Women's Guild in Longboat Key, FL. An inveterate gambler, Rosie's cunning prowess at bridge and poker routinely left her opponents beleaguered and broke. Many happy days were spent playing golf at Highland Country Club and enjoying the beach in Longboat Key, FL.
Rosie was a superb entertainer and the merriment that swirled around her house on holidays and other special gatherings was matched only by her skills in preparing gourmet fare for all who would come. Rosie leaves a legacy of service, spirit, and spunk that touched the lives of everyone who knew her.
Rosie was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles F. Cremer Jr. (2000), and her second husband, John F. Molloy Jr. (2018). Rosie is survived by three sons, Charles F (Tripp) Cremer III (Anne), Joseph B. Cremer (Penni) and John A. Cremer (Lisa). She is also survived by a sister, Gretchen Coogan, of Indianapolis and two brothers, Hugo Hoerdemann of Peoria, IL, and Joseph Hoerdemann of Suwanee, GA. Eight Cremer grandchildren were the apple of her eye in her later years and Matthew, JB, Steven, Charles Baxter, Emily, Lucy, Charles IV and Sally will all miss their Nanny.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Augustine Home of Little Sisters of the Poor or the V Foundation. Visitation will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Leppert Mortuary-Nora, 740 E. 86th St., Indianapolis. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday December 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church, 7575 Holliday Drive E., Indianapolis, IN 46260. Please visit www.lepppertmortuary.com to place an online condolence.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019