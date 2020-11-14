Roscoe Girard Jr.
BARTONVILLE - Roscoe Girard Jr., 87, of Farmington, formerly of Bartonville, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
He was born on April 1, 1933, in Canton, IL, to Roscoe and Mabel (Stockman) Girard. He married Virginia Rose Trobaugh on September 28, 1957, in Canton, IL. She preceded him in death on September 3, 2001. Also preceding him in death were his parents and nine siblings, Hazel Girard, Virgil Girard, Leona Kucera, Eileen Thompson, Annabell Howard, Harold Girard, Vaughn Girard, Shelba Wilson and Willis Girard.
Surviving are his daughter, Kim (Greg) Culver of Farmington; five grandchildren, Wendy (Jeff) Altman of Chalmers, IN, Kacey Bohanan of Dunlap, Rachel (Mike) Meardy of Bartonville, Jeremy Culver of Ohio and Joseph (Jess) Culver of Sparland; 11 great-grandchildren; and his dear friend, Sue Anderson.
Roscoe served in the U.S. Airforce during the Korean War and then worked in the Steel Mill at Keystone Steel and Wire for over 25 years before retiring. Roscoe was a member of the Bartonville United Methodist Church, the Bartonville American Legion Post #979 and the Farmington Moose Lodge #1571 and was the President of the Keystone Square Dancers for over 37 years. He enjoyed fishing, watching Cardinal baseball and square dancing. The most important thing in Roscoe's life was his family and he will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, great-grandpa and friend.
A visitation will be on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Bartonville United Methodist Church. The Rev. Erin Totten will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Trivoli Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dr. Shay for the years of great care, to the staff of 8 Crescent at UnityPoint Health-Methodist and to Fresenius Kidney Care in Canton.
Memorials may be made to Bartonville United Methodist Church or the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences can be submitted at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com
