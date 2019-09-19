|
|
Rose A. Kelley
PEORIA — Rose A. Kelley, age 101, of Peoria passed away Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019, at 7 a.m. at Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria.
She was born Feb. 22, 1918, in Peoria to Carl and Marie (Speck) Goetz. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Albert Burdett Jr., of 45 years; her second husband, Edward Kelley, of 27 years; two brothers; one sister; and one infant great-great-grandson.
Survivors include two children: Jane Schaffer and Gary (Barbra) Burdett; six grandchildren: Kim (Rich), Theresa, Susan (Scott), Bryan, Heather (Danny), Amanda (Mark); nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.
Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Foster Pet Outreach or TAPS.
You may view Rose's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019