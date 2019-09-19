Home

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
Peoria, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
Peoria, IL
View Map
Rose A. Kelley Obituary
Rose A. Kelley
PEORIA — Rose A. Kelley, age 101, of Peoria passed away Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019, at 7 a.m. at Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria.
She was born Feb. 22, 1918, in Peoria to Carl and Marie (Speck) Goetz. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Albert Burdett Jr., of 45 years; her second husband, Edward Kelley, of 27 years; two brothers; one sister; and one infant great-great-grandson.
Survivors include two children: Jane Schaffer and Gary (Barbra) Burdett; six grandchildren: Kim (Rich), Theresa, Susan (Scott), Bryan, Heather (Danny), Amanda (Mark); nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.
Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Foster Pet Outreach or TAPS.
You may view Rose's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019
