Rose Alwood
GOODFIELD — Rose Alwood, 2, of Goodfield, IL, passed away at 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2019, in a tragic home fire in Goodfield.
She was born on March 10, 2017, in Peoria, IL to Samantha Alwood.
She is survived by her mother, Samantha Alwood; her grandparents, Lori (Mike) Alwood of Goodfield; one aunt, Katrina Alwood of Goodfield; one cousin, Kyle Alwood; and her special papa, Mike Dublin.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Kathryn Murray; John Wall; and her cousins Daemeon and Ariel Wall, who were all also tragically taken in the fire.
Rose loved the movie "Coco." Her favorite words that she always said were "katchup" and "mine." She loved to sit on her grandpa's lap and watch football and loved fixing things with her special papa Mike. She loved doing arts and craft projects with grandma and was especially known for photo-bombing her mother. She also loved being outdoors and especially loved the Oriental Cherry Blossom Tree planted for her at her great-grandparents'.
A celebration of Rose's life will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday April 17, 2019, at the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall in Goodfield, IL. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the services at the fellowship hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with all the final expenses. Online condolences and tributes may be made to the family at argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019