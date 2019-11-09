|
|
Rose Ann Hunsader
PEORIA - Rose Ann Hunsader, 84, of Peoria, IL, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
She was born on September 26, 1935, in Green Bay, WI, to Querin A. and Jennie F. (Heimerl) Herlik.
Surviving are one brother, Colonial (Ret.) Querin (Quin) E. Herlik of Augusta, GA; and two sisters, Sister Mary Jane Herlik, O.P., of St. Petersburg, FL, and Mrs. Rosalyn E. Simonar (twin) of Green Bay, WI.
Rose Ann was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy in Green Bay, WI, in 1954, and attended Stout Institute (U. of W.) in Menominee, WI. She volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul Church and St. Francis Hospital, Methodist Medical Center, Proctor Hospital, Independence Village and Bickford House and Cottage, where she was well-known for her tireless and faith-filled communion ministry to the sick. She also volunteered at Rosewood Nursing Home North, Salvation Army and the American Red Cross.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Peoria on November 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. Her funeral Mass was held in Green Bay, WI, at Resurrection Church at 11 a.m. on October 21, 2019, with visitation at 10 a.m. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Greenleaf, WI.
Memorials may be sent to Sinsinawa Dominicans, 585 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, WI 53824-9701, or online at www.sinsinawa.org.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019