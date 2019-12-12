|
Rose Carter
PEORIA – Rose Carter, 78, of Washington, IL died on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Unity Point Methodist Hospital. She was born on February 25, 1941 in Peoria to Lawrence and Pearl (Blake) Carter.
Rose is survived by her sister, Judy Carter of Washington and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings; Delenia Monroe, Leland "Jack" Carter, Evelyn Brown, Betty Lundell, Nellie Hawkins, Pearl Carter, Earl Carter, Joyce Carter, Larry Carter, and two infant brothers, Lawrence and Leonard Carter.
She retired from Kroger's in Peoria where she worked for several years as a customer service assistant.
A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at The Wilton Mortuary. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, at The Wilton Mortuary. Burial will take place at Parkview Cemetery directly following the service. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019