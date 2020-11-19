Rose M. Fitzgerald
WASHINGTON - Rose M. Fitzgerald, 93, of Washington, Illinois, formerly of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Washington Senior Living.
She was born on August 11, 1927 in Chicago to Oliver C. and Edna Marie (Shook) Moore. She married Daniel E. Fitzgerald on March 21, 1948 in Sweetwater, Illinois. He preceded her in death on May 29, 1998 in Peoria.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; stepfather, Isaac Beckholt; one son, Mark E. Fitzgerald; two brothers; and son in law, Mark Tritsch.
Survivors include one daughter, Cynthia Tritsch of Bartonville; one granddaughter, Danielle (Allen) Deever of East Peoria; two great-grandchildren, Jayden Tritsch and Alyssa Deever; and one stepsister, Patricia Kindred.
Rose worked at Caterpillar until retiring in 1985. She was a member of Woodland Baptist Church. Rose was passionate about her volunteer work in her church and her community. Her smile and laughter would light up any room she was in.
Private graveside services will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria. Pastor Joel Newton will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to als.org
in memory of her husband.
Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com