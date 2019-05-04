|
Rose Marie Ellis
CANTON - Rose Marie Ellis, 100, of Canton passed away at 2:11 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. The Rev. Kenny Bloyd will officiate. Burial will follow service at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., before the service.
Memorials can be made to the Canton Assembly of God.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 4 to May 6, 2019