1/1
Rose Marie Tulak Propst Mercurio
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Marie Tulak Propst Mercurio
PEORIA - Rose Marie Tulak Propst Mercurio, 94, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, of natural causes. Rose was a resident of Buehler Home.
Rose was born on May 14, 1926, in Decatur, Illinois, to Elizabeth and Paul Tulak. She married Stanley D. Propst, and later married Richard Mercurio; both preceded her in death.
She was such a caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her children, Deana (Fred) Schlink of Peoria, Mark (Doreen) Propst of East Peoria and Jody (Chuck) Julius of Naperville; eight grandchildren, Jeff (Kim) Schlink, Jennifer (Scott) Lewis, Janelle (Mark) Dalbey, Ryan (Jade) Julius, Kyle Julius, Kelsey Julius, Zach Propst and Nick Propst; seven great-grandchildren, Jill (Schlink) Josh Wilson, Margaret Rose Schlink, Tyler Lewis, Dylan (Jayme) Lewis and Lily, Ben and Lauren Dalbey; two step-great-grandchildren, Bruno (Trisha) Greco and Heather Greco; one great-great-granddaughter, Ellie Rose Julius; and two step-great-great grandchildren, Aiva and Emma Rudolph. She also is survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; nine siblings, including a twin brother at birthl and a daughter, Victoria Ann, at birth.
She was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church, where the funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Father David Richardson will officiate. Mass will be streamed on the St. Philomena Facebook page. Illinois requires six-foot distance/face mask. Private burial services will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL.
The family would like to thank the Buehler Home staff for their amazing care and love that she received.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rose's memory to St. Philomena School, 3216 N. Emery Ave., Peoria, IL 61604.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Wilton Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved