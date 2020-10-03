Rose Marie Tulak Propst Mercurio
PEORIA - Rose Marie Tulak Propst Mercurio, 94, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, of natural causes. Rose was a resident of Buehler Home.
Rose was born on May 14, 1926, in Decatur, Illinois, to Elizabeth and Paul Tulak. She married Stanley D. Propst, and later married Richard Mercurio; both preceded her in death.
She was such a caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her children, Deana (Fred) Schlink of Peoria, Mark (Doreen) Propst of East Peoria and Jody (Chuck) Julius of Naperville; eight grandchildren, Jeff (Kim) Schlink, Jennifer (Scott) Lewis, Janelle (Mark) Dalbey, Ryan (Jade) Julius, Kyle Julius, Kelsey Julius, Zach Propst and Nick Propst; seven great-grandchildren, Jill (Schlink) Josh Wilson, Margaret Rose Schlink, Tyler Lewis, Dylan (Jayme) Lewis and Lily, Ben and Lauren Dalbey; two step-great-grandchildren, Bruno (Trisha) Greco and Heather Greco; one great-great-granddaughter, Ellie Rose Julius; and two step-great-great grandchildren, Aiva and Emma Rudolph. She also is survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; nine siblings, including a twin brother at birthl and a daughter, Victoria Ann, at birth.
She was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church, where the funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Father David Richardson will officiate. Mass will be streamed on the St. Philomena Facebook page. Illinois requires six-foot distance/face mask. Private burial services will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL.
The family would like to thank the Buehler Home staff for their amazing care and love that she received.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rose's memory to St. Philomena School, 3216 N. Emery Ave., Peoria, IL 61604.
.