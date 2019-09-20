Home

Cremation Society of Mid Illinois
905 S 5th St
Pekin, IL 61555
(309) 688-2088
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
First Christian Church
1201 Chestnut Street
Pekin, IL
View Map
Rose Mary Halverson


1928 - 2019
Rose Mary Halverson Obituary
Rose Mary Halverson
PEKIN - Rose Mary Halverson, 90, of Pekin passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Generations Nursing Home in Peoria.
She was born on September 11, 1928, in Pekin to Gilbert Henry and Anna Margaret Hamel Neuhaus. She married Roger A. Halverson on July 2, 1947, in Pekin. He preceded her in death on May 5, 2010.
Her parents; brother, Howard Youcum; and sisters, Virginia Powell, Virginia Sharp and Erma Thompson, also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Nancy (Gary) Haller and Robert (Penny) Halverson; grandchildren, Christina (Dalton) Mounce, Coni (Jeff) Nielson, Chantel (Josh) Burch, Joshua Haller, William (Susie) Halverson and Roger (Erin) Halverson; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Rose Mary was a member of the Tole Painters Society and enjoyed sewing. She loved her family; she lived for her family.
She was also an active member of the First Christian Church, 1201 Chestnut Street, Pekin, IL 61554, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019. Cremation has been accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church or a in her name.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co., Pekin/Peoria, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019
