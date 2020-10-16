Rose Morris
METAMORA - Rose Marie Morris, age 63, of Metamora, was called home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at UnityPoint Methodist Hospital. She passed peacefully in the hands of both of her daughters.
Born June 21, 1957 in Peoria, Illinois, she was a daughter to Lohman and Lillian (Barnett) Davis. In 1979, she married John C. Morris and together they raised 3 children, Melissa, CJ and Chris. They later divorced in 2017, he survives.
Rose was a loving mother, homemaker, child-care teacher and friend to everyone she met. She especially enjoyed spending every possible moment with her 3 grandchildren Alex, Emma and Chloe. She had a special knack for spoiling them and knowing how to make them smile and feel her love. They were truly the apples of her eyes. She cherished time with her family and will truly be remembered as a loving mother, Nana (Nanny) and friend who will be deeply missed.
Rose had a strong faith, as an active member of the United Methodist Church in Princeville, IL for years.
Survivors include 3 children: Melissa (Chuck) Kirkbride of New Braunfels, TX, CJ (Mark Shaw) Morris of Germantown Hills, IL, Chris Morris of Metamora, IL; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, 4 siblings, and 1 best friend of 50+ years. Rose was preceded in death by her parents.
Per Rose's wishes no visitation or funeral will be held. Her children will plan a Celebration of Life coinciding with her birthday in June.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose's memory may be made to an account setup for her grandchildren at CEFCU bank under the name Rose M. Morris.
