Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Royer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose "Peach" Royer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose "Peach" Royer Obituary
Rose "Peach" Royer
PEORIA - Rose M. "Peach" Royer, age 84, of Peoria passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:52 p.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born July 13, 1934 in St. David, IL to Kenneth "Ed" and Margaret (Stouffer) Ford. She married Joseph Royer on May 26, 1951 in Peoria. He passed away on Nov. 1, 2010 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by two daughters: Becky Dixon, Margaret Royer, one son, Kevin Royer, and two brothers: Carroll and Chuck Ford.
Survivors include three daughters: Rose (Bill) Birmingham-Whitehurst of Glasford, Vickie (Phil) McConnell of Peoria, Cindy (Dana) Herold of Pekin, five sons: Joe Royer, JR of Bartonville, Kenny (Carla) Royer of Florida, Roger (Niki) Royer of Wyoming, IL, Gary Royer of Peoria, Danny Royer of Peoria, 25 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.
Peach worked for District 69, Pleasant Hill School District. She was an avid Cubs fan and loved spending time with her Bunco group.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Peach's life will be Monday, March 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.
Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.
You may view Peach's obituary online at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now