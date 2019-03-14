|
Rose "Peach" Royer
PEORIA - Rose M. "Peach" Royer, age 84, of Peoria passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:52 p.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born July 13, 1934 in St. David, IL to Kenneth "Ed" and Margaret (Stouffer) Ford. She married Joseph Royer on May 26, 1951 in Peoria. He passed away on Nov. 1, 2010 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by two daughters: Becky Dixon, Margaret Royer, one son, Kevin Royer, and two brothers: Carroll and Chuck Ford.
Survivors include three daughters: Rose (Bill) Birmingham-Whitehurst of Glasford, Vickie (Phil) McConnell of Peoria, Cindy (Dana) Herold of Pekin, five sons: Joe Royer, JR of Bartonville, Kenny (Carla) Royer of Florida, Roger (Niki) Royer of Wyoming, IL, Gary Royer of Peoria, Danny Royer of Peoria, 25 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.
Peach worked for District 69, Pleasant Hill School District. She was an avid Cubs fan and loved spending time with her Bunco group.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Peach's life will be Monday, March 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.
Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.
You may view Peach's obituary online at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019