Rosella Horwath
METAMORA - Rosella Catherine Horwath passed away at Snyder Village in Metamora, Illinois, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Rosella was born on April 30, 1922, in Joliet, the daughter of Mary (Bajt) and John Janes, Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, William J. Horwath, whom she married in 1944. They were married for 71 years.
She is survived by a son, David (Lynn) Horwath; one daughter, Jane (Terry) Thomann; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 sisters, Marie Videtic and Betty Bush; and one brother, John Janes.
Rosella graduated from Joliet Township High School in 1940. She was employed at the Navy Yards during World War II, and also at Great Lakes Carbon in Lockport and Joliet Washer Works.
The family would like to thank the staff of Reflections Memory Care and Snyder Village for their care of Rosella. Loving thanks to our caregiver and friend, Linda Scmidgall. Linda, you treated Bill and Rosella as if they were your own parents.
Rosella aspired to the greatest calling of being a devoted mother and homemaker.
Services will be at St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Church in Joliet on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at St. Mary 's, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020