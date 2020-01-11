Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosella Horwath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosella Horwath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosella Horwath Obituary
Rosella Horwath
METAMORA - Rosella Catherine Horwath passed away at Snyder Village in Metamora, Illinois, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Rosella was born on April 30, 1922, in Joliet, the daughter of Mary (Bajt) and John Janes, Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, William J. Horwath, whom she married in 1944. They were married for 71 years.
She is survived by a son, David (Lynn) Horwath; one daughter, Jane (Terry) Thomann; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 sisters, Marie Videtic and Betty Bush; and one brother, John Janes.
Rosella graduated from Joliet Township High School in 1940. She was employed at the Navy Yards during World War II, and also at Great Lakes Carbon in Lockport and Joliet Washer Works.
The family would like to thank the staff of Reflections Memory Care and Snyder Village for their care of Rosella. Loving thanks to our caregiver and friend, Linda Scmidgall. Linda, you treated Bill and Rosella as if they were your own parents.
Rosella aspired to the greatest calling of being a devoted mother and homemaker.
Services will be at St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Church in Joliet on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at St. Mary 's, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -