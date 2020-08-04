1/1
Rosemary E. Curless
1929 - 2020
METAMORA - Rosemary E. Curless, 91, of Metamora, IL passed away at 10:20 pm on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Snyder Village in Metamora. She was born on July 8, 1929 in Metamora, IL to Frank and Agnes Mary (Speck) Kunkel. She married Bernard E. Curless on September 3, 1949 in Metamora. He passed away on February 17, 2016.
Surviving are her two sons Frank (Alice) Curless and Brad (Sue) Curless both of Washington, IL; six grandchildren Eric Curless of North Pekin, Amber (Arthur) Kovach and Andrea (Nick) Roth both of Washington, Crista (Ron) Maples of Peoria, Neil Curless of Chicago, and Anne Curless of Washington; and six great-grandchildren Brianna, Brooke and Trevor Kovach, Zachary and Colton Roth, and Gabrielle Maples. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Robert Kunkel.
Rosemary was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Metamora along with the Altar and Rosary Society. She worked at Caterpillar for seven years. She enjoyed crafts, gardening, traveling, golf, and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Greg Jozefiak officiating. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 3:30 pm on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel with visitation to follow from 4:00 pm until 6:30 pm on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mary's School, 415 West Chatham Street, Metamora, IL 61548. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Rosary
03:30 PM
Mason Funeral Home - Metamora
AUG
7
Visitation
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Mason Funeral Home - Metamora
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
