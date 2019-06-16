Rosemary F. Bartley

PEORIA - Rosemary F. Bartley, 100, of Peoria passed away at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria.

Born March 18, 1919, in Indianapolis, the only child of Dr. Alphonse George Feil and Estella Sturm Feil, she married Joseph F. Bartley Jr. in Nashville, TN, on July 24, 1943, before moving to Peoria to raise her family. He preceded her in death on August 28, 1995.

Surviving are her children, Joseph F. Bartley III of Peoria, Michael F. (Mary Lou) Bartley of Peoria, Katherine S. Bartley (the late Neil Lewis) of St. Thomas, VI, Stephen P. Bartley (Lisa) of Nashville, TN, and Julie M. (Kyle) Davidson of Simpsonville, SC. She has 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, David G. Bartley of DeWitt, IA; and one grandson.

Rosemary graduated from St. Agnes Academy in Indianapolis in 1937 and Purdue University in 1941, where she was a member of Chi Omega. She recently celebrated her 100th birthday at a dinner with family and friends.

Rosemary was one of three Charter members of the Catholic Women's Apostolate of Mount Alverno, formed in 1978 as a group of laywomen who pray regularly for an increase in vocations.

Rosemary was a wonderful cook and loved preparing meals for any occasion. Even with a houseful of children, she always welcomed their friends, making the Bartley home a hangout for the neighborhood. She loved playing bridge, gardening, cooking and attending the theater and symphony. In her later years, her greatest joys were visiting with family and friends and listening to four or five books per week. She lived in her home or condo until age 99 before moving to Apostolic Christian Skylines.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, with recitation of the Rosary at 6:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Peoria, with an additional visitation being held one hour prior to mass. Father David Richardson will officiate and burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

The Bartley family would like to thank the residents and staff of Apostolic Christian Skylines and OSF Hospice for their loving care and friendship this past year.

Memorials in Rosemary's name may be made to St. Philomena School or Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Peoria.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 16 to June 18, 2019