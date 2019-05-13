Home

Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home
204 W Husseman St
Roanoke, IL 61561
(309) 923-3651
Rosemary Heininger
ROANOKE - Rosemary Heininger, 89, of Roanoke passed away at 12:10 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at her residence in Roanoke.
She was born on July 8, 1929, in Roanoke, IL, to Ed and Pauline Sticklemaier Heininger. She was the last remaining survivor of her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Henry; and one sister, Margret.
Rosemary was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Roanoke, where she was very active in the Altar and Rosary Society.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with visitation being held from 9 to 9:45 a.m., prior to the services at the church. Burial will be at Roanoke Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be sent at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 13 to May 15, 2019
