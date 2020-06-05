Rosemary Jean Gerber
PEORIA - Rosemary Jean Gerber, 89, of Peoria, IL passed away at 1:40 am on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Snyder Village in Metamora, IL. She was born on February 1, 1931 in LaRose, IL to Albert J. and Ethel J. (Lisle) Adami. She married Kenneth W. Gerber on July 19, 1952 in Peoria, IL.
Surviving are her husband Ken of Peoria; sons Alex J. Gerber of Peoria and Christopher W. (Molly) Gerber of Edina, MN; daughter Jacqueline M. Gerber of Cleveland, OH; and two grandchildren Cassen C. (Hannah) Gerber and Kali Gerber. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and two sisters.
Rosemary was a 1949 graduate of Dunlap High School where she had been a cheerleader, member of several singing/vocal groups and elected to represent Dunlap High to girl's state in 1949. She had worked for 25 years first at Mount Hawley Market, then Foglers Variety, and lastly Arcadia Green House. Rosemary was a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Peoria.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family burial of ashes will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora at a later date. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.