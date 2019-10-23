Home

Rosemary Whelchel


1944 - 2019
Rosemary Whelchel Obituary
Rosemary Whelchel
HANNA CITY - Rosemary Whelchel, 75, formerly of Hanna City, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 14, 2019.
Rosemary is survived by her children, Joseph Todd (Kathy) Mangan of Stuart, Florida, and Holly (Ed) Chase of Tequesta, Florida; brother, Richard Harlan (Debbie) of Republic, Missouri; and several grand-dogs.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 41 years, Robert (Bob) Whelchel; and her beloved dog, Patches.
Rosemary was born on April 1, 1944, in Ava, Missouri, to Dr. Clifton (C.E.) and Jacqueline Harlan. She was a resident of Hanna City for 50 years, where she raised her family and enjoyed a career as a real estate broker and instructor. She worked with Century 21 Lincoln National Realty in East Peoria for many years. Rosemary cherished lifelong friendships and yearly get-togethers of a small group of friends from grade school. She enjoyed fishing, boating and camping with Bob and their many friends. She was also a volunteer at Habitat for Humanity.
A celebration of life will be held in Illinois at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to an animal rescue of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
