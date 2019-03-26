Home

Rosie Binion


Rosie Binion Obituary
Rosie Binion
PEORIA - Rosie L. Binion, 84, of Peoria passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 27, 1934, in Cruger, MS, a daughter of David and Bessie (Simmons) Gaston.
Funeral services will be at noon on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Riverside Community Church, 207 NE Monroe Street, Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Rosie's memorial website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue, Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019
