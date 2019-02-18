|
|
Rosie Lee Williams
WEST PEORIA - Rosie Williams, 92, of West Peoria, IL, passed away peacefully at 4:53 p.m. on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Heddington Oaks Nursing Home in West Peoria, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Claude White Jr. will officiate. Rosie will be laid to rest at Parkview Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019