Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
Rosie Lee Williams


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosie Lee Williams Obituary
Rosie Lee Williams
WEST PEORIA - Rosie Williams, 92, of West Peoria, IL, passed away peacefully at 4:53 p.m. on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Heddington Oaks Nursing Home in West Peoria, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Claude White Jr. will officiate. Rosie will be laid to rest at Parkview Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019
