Roslyn "Roz" Gott
PEORIA - Roslyn "Roz" Gott, 84, of Peoria, formerly of Washington, passed away at home on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Roz was born on July 1, 1935, in Pampa, TX, to August and Caroline Zinser Martini. She married Richard "Dick" Gott on August 12, 1956. He preceded her in death in 2016.
Surviving are their three children, Kelly (Sanford) Imhoff of Peoria, Kendall (Julia) Gott of Leavenworth, KS, and Carolyn Gott of Michigan City, IN; three grandchildren, David Gott of Grovetown, GA, Ryan (Ashley) Gott of Leavenworth, KS, and Leah (Christian Heagy) Imhoff of Peoria; one great-granddaughter, Samantha Gott of Leavenworth, KS; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Marilyn Tamton.
Roz graduated from Washington High School as reigning Homecoming Queen of 1953. She attended Illinois Wesleyan University, where she joined the Kappa Delta sorority. While working in personnel at Caterpillar Tractor Company, she met Dick. They celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2016.
The American flag was flown every day. Roz was so patriotic that her children were born on Memorial Day and Fourth of July. Dick never had to take a day off work for births thanks to the holidays! As a member of the Peoria Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, she was so proud to be able to give new citizens flags during naturalization ceremonies. She also served PEO, Proctor Service Auxiliary and Peoria Animal Review Board. She was a faithful member of Salem Lutheran Church.
She was a true animal lover. Her shelties and the neighborhood birds and squirrels were the beneficiaries of her love. Roz was an avid sports follower. As a young girl, her uncle introduced her to the Chicago Cubs. This began her lifelong journey as a Cubs booster, and she also looked forward to each NCAA basketball season.
One of her favorite pastimes was playing bridge. Not only was it great entertainment, it was an opportunity to form long friendships that she cherished deeply.
Her cleverness and humor will be missed greatly. Roslyn will always be remembered for being a loving wife, a fun and devoted mother, a faithful friend and a good neighbor. She was loyal to her teams, pets and people and was dedicated to her community, country and God.
Her family would like to extend their gratitude to OSF Hospice, especially Kathy and Angie.
In accordance with her wishes, a graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. The Rev. Craig Swenson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Lutheran Church in Peoria, Washington Historical Society in Washington or Central Illinois Sheltie Rescue in Towanda.
Roz's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuenralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019