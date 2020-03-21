|
|
Ross G. Stevenson
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Ross G. Stevenson, 90, of Peoria Heights, formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his home.
He was born on March 19, 1930, in Peoria to William H. and Marie (Casey) Stevenson. He married Barbara Wead on February 2, 1962, in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are his one daughter, Kim (Glen Rogers) Stevenson of Peoria Heights; and three grandchildren, Jacob Stevenson, Joshua Stevenson and Emily Darling.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Calvin, Harold, Howard, William and Robert Lewis; and sisters, Goldy, Kathryn, Dorothy, Anna May and Ruth.
Ross was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, having served on the USS Sapian during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Ameritech after 39 years in 1993. After retirement, he worked from 1995-2014 at the Peoria County Courthouse. At both Ameritech and the courthouse, he made many wonderful lasting friendships and was well liked by many. He truly loved his jobs and supporting others. He loved fishing and being outdoors, many memorable summers were spent with his family and friends in Minnesota. Ross was a wonderful husband, father and friend and he will be dearly missed.
He was a member of St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church.
Private family services will be held. Cremation will be accorded following the services and a funeral Mass will be held at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church at a later date. Further details will be provided at www.davison-fulton.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or St. Jude.
Online condolences to Ross's family may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020