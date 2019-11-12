|
Roswell Daniels
EAST PEORIA - Roswell G. Daniels, M.D., D.P.H., 95, of East Peoria, formerly of Morton, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
He was born on September 15, 1924, in Watertown, New York, the son of George B. and Amelia C. (Schwing) Daniels. He married Beverly J. Radley on August 7, 1949, who preceded him in death in 1996. In 2012, he married Jean C. Aldag, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Bruce A. (Lottie) Daniels of Wilmington, N.C., and Elaine M. Daniels of Sullivan, Ill.; and step-children, Kenneth D. (Kimberly) Aldag and Barbara J. (Daniel) Son of East Peoria.
Roswell entered Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., in June of 1942, for two years, and then joined the Army Special Training program to study medicine. He attended and received his Doctor of Medicine degree from Rochester School of Medicine at Rochester, N.Y., in March of 1947. His internship was at Bellevue Hospital in New York, N.Y., and his residency in Internal Medicine was at Brooklyn Hospital in Brooklyn, N.Y., from 1947 through 1950. In 1960, he received a Dr.P.H. in Occupational Medicine from University of Pittsburgh. He held medical licenses in New York, Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Illinois.
Captain Daniels participated in the Korean Inchon landing and then served as Group Surgeon of the 19th Engineering Combat Group in Korea (1950-51). He also served in Maryland, Utah, Ryukyu Islands (Okinawa), Washington, D.C., and Heidelberg, Germany. He completed his Army career as Commanding Officer, U.S. Army Environmental Hygiene Agency (1970-71) at Edgewood Arsenal, M.D. Colonel Daniels was honorably discharged from the Army on September 30, 1971.
Following retirement from the Army, Dr. Daniels was Medical Director of Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company in Washington, DC (1971-1978). In 1978, Dr. Daniels was East Peoria Plant Medical Director for Caterpillar Tractor Co. until he retired in 1990.
Dr. Daniels was a Fellow of the American Board of Medical Specialties in Preventive Medicine and Public Health, in addition to Occupational Medicine. He was also a member of the American Public Health Association, American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists and American Association for Advancement of Science, American College of Preventive Medicine, American Academy of Occupational Medicine, American Medical Association, Illinois State Medical Association and Peoria Medical Society. He was on the medical staff of OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Ill., and faithfully attended Pediatric, Internal Medicine and Neurology Grand Rounds during his retirement. He was a member of Illinois Central Agency on Aging Board of Directors, serving as president and treasurer, at various times from 1994 to 2010. He served for nine years as a Board Member for OSF St. Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, retiring in 2015.
He was a member of East Peoria First United Methodist Church, where visitation will be from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, followed by a celebration of life at 11:30 a.m. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to East Peoria First United Methodist Church.
